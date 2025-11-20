Tight security, tension in South East as Nnamdi Kanu awaits verdict today 

Tension is high in Abuja and the South East as Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), prepares to learn his fate in a long-running terrorism trial. The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, is expected to deliver judgment Thursday on a series of motions filed by both Kanu and the Federal Government.

Kanu, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 after being controversially brought back from Kenya, faces seven terrorism-related charges, including alleged incitement and running an unlawful organisation-charges he denies. He has challenged the competence of the charges, citing the repeal of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, and asked the court to set aside all proceedings against him.

Justice Omotosho highlighted that Kanu failed to present his defence despite being granted six days to do so. The judge stressed that the court had ensured a fair hearing and that Kanu’s decision not to open his defence amounted to a waiver of his right to contest the case.

Kanu’s legal journey has been fraught with appeals, adjournments, and controversies. In October 2022, the Court of Appeal ordered his release, citing his rendition from Kenya as unlawful, but the Supreme Court later overturned that ruling, returning the case to the trial court.

Ahead of the verdict, security has been reinforced in Abuja and Kanu’s hometown of Umuahia in Abia State. Police have deployed officers across the state to maintain law and order, collaborating with other security agencies to ensure public safety regardless of the outcome.

In a related development, Kanu filed a criminal complaint against two DSS witnesses, TAA and BBB, alleging that they gave false testimony during his trial. The complaint, filed before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja, claims the witnesses misrepresented critical details of his 2015 and 2021 DSS statements. Kanu accused TAA of denying knowledge of DSS officer Brown Ekwoaba, who supervised his 2015 interviews, and BBB of giving contradictory statements about his interactions with him.

Thursday’s ruling is seen as a key moment with far-reaching implications for both Kanu’s personal freedom and regional security in the South-East, as well as ongoing discussions around political reconciliation in Nigeria.

Authorities continue to maintain heightened vigilance as citizens and supporters await what many consider one of the most sensitive court decisions in the country’s recent history.