Abia govt opens eye centre, provides free screening to hundreds of residents

The Abia State government has opened an Eye Center at the Ugwunagbo Multipurpose Hospital in Ugwunagbo local government of the state.

Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, the administrator of Abia State Eye Management Bureau, who announced the unveiling in post via her Facebook page on Sunday, noted that the project reflects the strong commitment of Governor Alex Otti’s administration to improving healthcare in the state, especially in the area of eye care.

She said the bureau used the occasion to provide free eye screenings to hundreds of individuals, addressing eye-related issues that often go untreated in underserved communities.

“On September 25th, we marked a historic moment for Ugwunagbo and all of Abia State with the opening of the Eye Center at Ugwunagbo Multipurpose Hospital. It was an honour to have our First Lady, Mrs. Priscillia Otti, grace the event and officially flag off the center, a project that reflects our strong commitment to improving healthcare in the state, especially in the area of eye care,” she wrote.

“This event was more than just an inauguration—it was a day of service. We provided free eye screenings to hundreds of individuals, addressing eye-related issues that often go untreated in underserved communities. This is just the beginning of our mission to make eye care accessible to everyone and to prevent avoidable blindness in Abia.

“As the Administrator of the Abia State Eye Management Bureau, I am proud to lead the team behind this initiative. Our Bureau works tirelessly to ensure that eye care services are efficiently delivered, and we are committed to providing high-quality treatments to all our residents. This is made possible through the collaboration of our dedicated medical personnel, government officials, and our partners. Together, we are ensuring that eye care is a right, not a privilege.

“All these achievements, and many more, have been made possible by the amiable Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, whose administration is people-centered and dedicated to improving healthcare for Ndi Abia.

“The opening of this Eye Center is only the beginning of what I believe will be a transformative journey for eye health in Abia. I remain committed to expanding these services and ensuring that every Abian has access to the care they need.”