Abia State First Lady, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, has stated that the government of her husband, Dr. Alex Otti, is taking stronger steps to combat gender-based violence.

She said the government has zero tolerance for gender-based violence in the state.

Speaking at the Palace of the traditional ruler of Emede community in Umuahia-North LGA of the State during a compassionate visit to a survivor of a brutal assault, Amarachi Okpokiri at the weekend, Mrs. Otti disclosed that the committee responsible for protecting vulnerable groups in the state is being reinforced with a renewed focus on ensuring swift justice.

Sources said that Amarachi’s husband allegedly attacked her in a ritual-motivated attempt to gouge-out her eyes. The attack left Amarachi with severe machete wounds, sparking public outrage.

The visit of Lady Otti, which was her second visit since the incident happened, took place at the palace of the Traditional Ruler of Emede Ancient Kingdom, Eze Allen Okpokiri (Amarachi’s uncle).

Mrs. Otti expressed deep gratitude to God for the miraculous recovery of Amarachi’s eyesight. She reassured Amarachi’s family that the government remains committed to helping her to find sustainable means of livelihood and pledged support to enable her start a business.

She assured that the perpetrators of the violent act will face the full wrath of the law.

“Justice will be served, and no such crime will go unpunished under this administration. Abia State will be a hostile environment for anyone involved in gender-based violence, particularly against women and children. The government is commited to safeguarding its citizens,” he said.

She outlined strategies in the fight against gender-based violence to include increased public awareness campaigns, establishment of more safe houses for victims, and provision of legal and psychological support for survivors.

Mrs. Otti stressed the importance of community engagement and used the opportunity to implore traditional leaders, local government area authorities, community leaders and civil society organizations to work together in reporting cases and preventing abuses at the grassroots- level.

Furthermore, Mrs Otti disclosed that efforts to train law enforcement officers to handle such cases with sensitivity and urgency are being prioritized to ensure justice is served promptly.

She urged the traditional ruler, Eze Okpokiri, to take a proactive stance and use his influence to ensure that such issues are eradicated.

She reiterated government’s call for community leaders to play a key role in curbing these incidents at the grassroots level.

In a moody response, the Victim, Amarachi expressed immense gratitude to Mrs. Otti for her concern, care and intervention right from the time she fell victim to the violent act. She recalled how the First Lady ensured her medical bills were covered, her constant monitoring of her recovery, and has personally visited twice to access her progress.

Speaking almost in tears of gratitude, Amarachi remarked, “You have been my pillar of support. May God continue to bless and guide you.”

In their separate remarks, Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi, the administrator Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (IHMB); the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Felix; Special Assistant on Women Mobilization, Mrs. Chinwe Kanu, and the Special Assistant on Women Affairs, Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu expressed their gratitude to the wife of the Governor for her unwavering support for victims of gender-based violence.

They commended her commitment to championing the rights of the vulnerable, particularly her timely interventions and sustained care for those affected.

In his own remark, Eze Allen Okpokiri, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Otti, stressing that her visit was a testament to the compassionate leadership in Abia State.

“Your action today demonstrates that the right government is in power and the righteous is in leadership. This is evident through your commitment to justice, compassion, and service. The people are rejoicing because they see the care and dedication you bring,” he remarked.