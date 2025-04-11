Abia Govt Launches Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has restated the commitment of his administration to assist civil servants in paying larger share in the health insurance scheme.

He stated this at the official flag off ceremony of the Sound Intervention Hearing Mission for the year 2025 held at the International Conference Center Umuahia Abia State on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Governor, Alex Otti, said the launch of the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme would provide tens of thousands of civil servants and their dependents access to round-the-clock healthcare at designated facilities statewide, noting that the government will cover 50 per cent of the premium for each enrollee over the next six months.

He also noted that the state had consistently allocated 15% of its 2024 and 2025 budgets to the health sector, in line with the Abuja Declaration, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, personnel welfare, and the supply of medical equipment and consumables.

Otti said“This initiative is structured to drastically reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for workers, minimise the risks of self-medication, and ease the financial burden on families, especially during emergencies”.

Governor Otti added that the scheme would provide a wide range of services, including diagnostics, surgeries, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetrics, and gynaecology, all at subsidised rates.

He reiterated his administration’s vision to create a healthcare system responsive to the needs of all residents, regardless of location or income level, and encouraged public servants to register for the health insurance scheme and give regular feedback.

Earlier, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo stressed the relevance of early ear and eye check ups to tackle enduring health issues.

He revealed that he once experienced partial hearing loss during a medical check-up and used the opportunity to encourage regular health screenings.

“I did not know I was 25% deaf until I was tested. I was advised to use a hearing aid, and I did.

He lauded the Abia State Government for prioritising healthcare and pledged continued support through his foundation.

Packages under the launched scheme include: a formal health insurance scheme, a medical outreach programme, and a hearing aid intervention initiative aimed at improving access to healthcare services across the state.