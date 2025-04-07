Suleiman Adebola Adegunwa Foundation donates N1.5bn trauma centre to OOUTH Ogun

The Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa Foundation (SAAF) has donated a Trauma Center to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) to enhance qualitative healthcare delivery at the center.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in commemoration of the 80th birthday of Pa. Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, HRM, Oba Babatunde Ajayi said that the facility was not optional but essential, saying that it would serve as a lifeline for countless individuals.

He stressed, “In a world where challenges and emergencies strike unexpectedly, having a well- equipped center like this, represents not only a physical structure but also a sanctuary of healing and hope.”

Oba Babatunde Ajayi appreciated the donor for being an extraordinary personality whose generosity has made the moment a reality, adding that his vision for healthier and safer community has transformed into a reality with the establishment of the Trauma Center.

He commended the present administration for its efforts towards transforming the health sector in the state, calling on other Philanthropists, Foundations, Corporate Organisations and well-meaning individuals to emulate the kind gesture and support the government in its mission to take the state to a greater heights.

In her opening remark, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Tomi Coker emphasised that since inception of the present administration, the Governor has been deliberate in investing in infrastructure, equipment and human resource at the OOUTH, with the vision of transforming it into a top gear institution, saying that the aspiration of establishing a world class Trauma Center has become a reality.

She explained, “The significance of this facility cannot be overstated, the trauma center is strategically located in Sagamu, the geographical part of Ogun State where it seats at the interception of two busy motorways in Nigeria, the Lagos Ibadan expressway and Sagamu Benin Ore expressway.

“According to Federal Road Safety Corp, this roads account for 41.5 percent of road traffic accidents in Nigeria”

Dr. Coker stated further that the location of the trauma center was not only ideal but also appropriate, adding that it would include a capacity to manage super cases, reduce fatality from road traffic accident and elevate the standard of emergency care in the state and beyond.

Responding, the Asiwaju of Remoland, Asiwaju Solomon Onafowokan, commended the State government for the various achievement in all spheres, he appreciated Pa. Adegunwa for the facility, saying that it was inspiring and people were assured of prompt and qualitative healthcare in case of accident, while Congratulating the donor for his 80th birthday, and praying for long life in sound health.