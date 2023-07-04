Abia govt extends date for submission of bids for waste management

The Abia State government, through the Taskforce on the Cleanup of Aba and Umuahia has announced the extension of date for the submission of Bids for the Expression of Interest in waste management in Abia State.

A statement on Monday by Ogbonnia Okereke, Head, Emergency Clean-up of Aba and Umuahia, said due to the two-day public holiday on 28 and 29 June, 2023, the period for the submission of Bids for the Private Sector Participants (PSP) in the provision of waste management services in the State has consequently been extended.

“The last day for the submission is now Friday, July 7, 2023 by 3 p.m. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023,” the statement added. “All other details remain unchanged.”