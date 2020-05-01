From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

The Abia state government has denied any involvements in the detention and prosecution of an Aba- based lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna at a Federal High court, Umuahia for ‘Cyber crime’. Ogbonna on his Facebook page had alleged that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu visited India and took an oath before a Hindu god to mortgage Abia State.

In a statement titled:” Putting the Records straight in Re-Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) Press statement on one Emperor Ogbonna”, read and presented to newsmen at a Press briefing in Umuahia, Thursday, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dr. Anthony Agbazuere described the statement by the Aba branch of the NBA, which the Headquarters of the NBA relied upon, as “copiously false, erroneous and misleading”.

He said both the NBA Aba branch and the National Headquarters, Abuja got the facts wrong, stressing that they were carried aware by illusion. He affirmed that the truth of the matter is that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has never visited India all his life.

Refering to paragraphs 1,2 and 3 of the NBA statement ,published in one of the National Dallies, Agbazure, speaking on behalf of the government of Abia State, made it clear that the NBA statement clearly confirmed that Ogbonna accepted that he re-shared a post in his Facebook page that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu went to India and took an oath before a Hindu god to mortgage Abia State.

In the words of the Chief of Staff:”As a law abiding citizen, governor Ikpeazu reported the matter of Cybercrime to the police. Following this, the DSS arrested Ogbonna, detained him and started the legal processes of Cybercrime against him ; and not Terrorism as the misinformation from the NBA, Aba opined. The charge sheet is there; and therefore giving wrong information has no place”.

According to Agbazuere:” I have asked questions and I understand that the said Emperor Ogbonna was now arrested because he had made other divisive and subversive comments on his Facebook page against President Buhari and the Federal Republic of Nigeria: referring to Nigeria as an Islamic Republic; calling for the impeachment of President Mohammadu Buhari; calling for the removal of Northern Nigeria from Nigeria; describing Northern Nigeria as an illiterate population and the biggest problem of Nigeria; and inciting comments that Buhari hates the Igbos”.

How does this concern Governor Ikpeazu or Abia state government officials? If Ogbonna has a case with anybody, how does it concern us? Agbazuere queried.

From the fore-going it is clear that the NBA, Aba carried their emotions too far and thus misinformed NBA headquarters ,hence the unwarranted and manifestly embarrassing press statement. The NBA should not have hurriedly issued a press statement on an issue without hearing from the other side. Ogbonna should be allowed to handle his matter”.