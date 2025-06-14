Ojudu: It Is a Fantasy to Expect Magnanimity from a Sitting President Toward Critics

There has been a growing public reaction to the list of honorees recently unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mark Democracy Day. Many Nigerians have questioned the omission of certain key figures who played significant roles in the fight for democratic governance, including those who made immense personal sacrifices.

Among those left out is Babafemi Ojudu, a veteran journalist and former senator who co-founded the influential TheNews magazine in 1993. Of the five core editors behind TheNews and its sister publications—credited with shaping the media resistance to military rule—Ojudu is the only one not included in the national honours list.

Reacting to his omission, Ojudu offered both congratulations and a sobering reflection on the political nature of state recognition.

“Let me begin by extending my heartfelt congratulations to my colleagues—Dapo Olorunyomi, Bayo Onanuga, Kunle Ajibade, Seye Kehinde, and many others—who have been deservedly recognized for their courage and contribution to the fight for democracy,” he said. “Their recognition is also, in many ways, recognition of all of us who walked that difficult road. Any honour extended to them is an honour I proudly share.”

He clarified that his role in the pro-democracy movement was not driven by any desire for accolades or rewards.

“I did what I did—risking my life, enduring imprisonment, torture, and other deprivations—not for reward, but out of conviction and in obedience to my conscience. I believed then, as I still do, that the Nigerian people deserve freedom, dignity, and the right to determine their future,” Ojudu stated.

However, he acknowledged the political context of national recognition and suggested that his vocal stance against the Tinubu administration likely influenced his exclusion.

“It would be unrealistic, especially in the African political context, to expect magnanimity from a sitting President toward individuals who have been openly critical of his policies or withheld support for his political ambitions,” he said. “I did not vote for this President in 2023 and have remained vocal about the direction of his administration. I understand, therefore, the political nature of recognition and take no offense in being omitted from the list.”

Ojudu also expressed appreciation for the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2023.

“While I did not set out in search of accolades, I accepted that honour in the spirit of national unity and recognition of a shared history,” he said.

Turning his attention to the state of the nation, Ojudu said the best way President Tinubu can honour the memory of June 12 is not by symbolic awards, but by delivering good governance to Nigerians.

“As we celebrate our colleagues who have been recognized, I believe we should collectively call on President Tinubu to bestow the greatest honour possible—not just on individuals, but on the entire Nigerian populace. That honour lies in good governance.”

According to him, the hardships facing ordinary Nigerians today rival, and in many cases surpass, those experienced under military rule.

“From economic instability to growing insecurity, from lack of access to basic services to a feeling of disenfranchisement, the promise of democracy seems distant for many of our fellow citizens,” he said.

He stressed that the dividends of democracy must go beyond ceremonial gestures and be reflected in real improvements to people’s lives.

“The true dividend of democracy must be seen in:

A free and fair electoral process where every vote counts;

Strong and accountable political institutions;

An economy that allows citizens to live with dignity;

A society where life and property are secure;

And a government that listens and responds to the people it serves.”

Ojudu concluded with a call for the current administration to rise to the ideals that many like him fought for.

“This, I believe, is the legacy that those of us who fought for democracy envisioned. And this, I hope, is the path the current administration will embrace.”