June 12 has no meaning if people’s votes don’t count – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa stated that the essence of June 12 would be lost if the votes of electorates do not count.

The human rights lawyer made this known in a Friday statement titled, “June 12 Honours List”.

Adegboruwa praised the Bola Tinubu administration for conferring national honours on some of the heroes of the June 12 struggle.

However, he urged the government of the day not to allow the labours of heroes past to be in vain, saying that all governmental policies and actions must be rooted in good governance, due process of law and respect for the rights of the people.

He added, “June 12 will bear no meaning if we do not allow the votes of our people to count and we continue to deny them their rightful choices in the process of leadership recruitment.”

He maintained that the nation’s institutions must be allowed to become independent, visible and viable or goals of June 12 would have been lost forever.

“Consequently, these awards will bear no meaning if the ruling government continues to weaponise poverty, is unable to tackle the insecurity that is ravaging the land, cannot provide basic infrastructure and ensure transparency in our electoral process,” Adegboruwa stressed.