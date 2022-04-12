Adolphus Wabara, ex-senate president, loses wife

Adolphus Wabara, Nigeria’s former president of the senate, has lost his wife, Felicia.

She died at the age of 69 in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a protracted illness.

Emmanuel Shebbs, the Secretary of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State announced the development in a statement on Monday.

“On behalf of the people of Ndoki, the Chairman, Ukwa East LG, Hon Chuks Wabara sincerely consoles with the former President of the Senate over this great loss, and urges him to take heart as God knows best,” he said.

Felicia was married to Senator Adolphus Wabara for 40 years.

Wabara became a senator in 1999 and was president of the Senate of Nigeria from 2003 to 2005. He continued his tenure as a senator until 2007 when he stepped down