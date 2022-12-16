Bamise, lady murdered after boarding BRT buried in Lagos

Bamise Ayanwola, a fashion designer who was found dead after boarding a bus rapid transit (BRT) in Lagos, has been buried.

The 22-year-old was buried amid tears at the Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos, on Friday.

Bamise, lady murdered after boarding BRT buried in Lagos

On February 26, Bamise went missing after she boarded a BRT bus driven by Andrew Ominnikoron in the Ajah axis of the state.

Nine days later, the corpse of the 22-year-old was found on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.

Bamise, lady murdered after boarding BRT buried in Lagos

In March, the Lagos government arraigned the BRT driver on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and rape.

Bamise, lady murdered after boarding BRT buried in Lagos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here