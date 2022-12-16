Bamise, lady murdered after boarding BRT buried in Lagos

Bamise Ayanwola, a fashion designer who was found dead after boarding a bus rapid transit (BRT) in Lagos, has been buried.

The 22-year-old was buried amid tears at the Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos, on Friday.

On February 26, Bamise went missing after she boarded a BRT bus driven by Andrew Ominnikoron in the Ajah axis of the state.

Nine days later, the corpse of the 22-year-old was found on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.

In March, the Lagos government arraigned the BRT driver on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and rape.