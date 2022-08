Adebayo Obajemu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested a 90-year-old retired soldier, Usman Adamu, at Mailalle, Sabon Birni, in Sokoto for supplying illicit drugs to bandits, which makes them high to commit atrocious crimes.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect, who was arrested on August 3, 2022 was caught with 5.1kg cannabis sativa, at the time of his arrest.