The government of Kenya has denied involvement in the arrest and extradition of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, noting that the allegation that it did is concocted.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Wilfred Machage, who dismissed the reports at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, expressed displeasure over reports that Kanu was arrested in his country and admonished Nigerians to ask the Federal Government how the IPOB leader was apprehended.

Kanu’s brother, Kingsley, had alleged that the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria on Sunday.

He also called on the British High Commission in Nigeria to ensure Kanu’s release from custody.

But Machage described the allegation as unfortunate and libelous.

“I want to address the allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria of Mr Kanu,” he said.

“The allegation is fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feeling amongst the southern section of the Nigerian people against the Kenya people.

“Indeed many countries have been accused — Rwanda, Czech Republic, Britain, Ethiopia — and God knows which other countries.

“I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this alleged arrest in Kenya to present this fact. This will include how and who was particularly involved in the alleged arrest.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country. It’s your country. Instead of facing the Kenyan high commission in Nigeria to ask some of these questions, you should face your government.

“The government of Nigeria knows how they arrested him. They have the answers, not me.”