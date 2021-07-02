Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the invasion of the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho by the Department of State Services (DSS).

IPOB in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, described the attack on Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan, as barbaric and unacceptable, noting that the Yoruba nation agitator has not killed anyone.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the recent attack and massacre of peaceful and unarmed citizens of Odua people in the house of Sunday Igboho in his country home in Ibadan, Oyo State,” Powerful said.

“Sunday Igboho has not killed anybody. Nigerian government and her security operatives invaded his home and kidnapped his innocent women in the house for the proposed rally in Lagos on Saturday, 4th of July 2021.

“Fulani and their collaborators are trying to bring catastrophe to Nigeria. They are trying to plunge Nigeria into a serious crisis that will consume everybody. They should stop taking the indigenous nations in Nigeria for granted. Enough of this impunity!

“IPOB worldwide is solidly behind Sunday Igboho and Odua nation movement. The attack on Igboho is akin to the attack they unleashed on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi on September 14, 2017 when the military Python danced in his country home.”