The leadership of over 406 coalition of youth groups under the auspices of the Nigerian Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum(NENYLF) has called on Nigeria’s federal government to expedite action to ensure that spread of Coronavirus in the country is contained.

The coalition, comprising of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide and so on, which made the call in a statement by its chairman and president, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, Alhaji Yerimma Shetimma; secretary and president, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Aare Oladotun Hassan, asked the President Muhammadu Buhari government to do more to curb the virus spread.

“We are compelled to react to the precarious and discouraging state of affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as it affects the survival and welfare of the over 200 million people, particularly the Youths, considering the spiral rising curve of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic globally which has infected over 2 million people and claimed about 200,000 lives.

“Unfortunately the Government of Nigeria has displayed lack of capacity, capability and preparation, not to mention the low provisions for adequate succinct health care services deliveries and total welfare of her citizenry.

“We are not unaware of the challenges thrown up by the outbreak of the highly contagious novel Coronavirus disease, which has erupted a national and global economic crisis.

” It is on this wise that we call on President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN to urgently review the current unimpressive and lackadaisical approach and templates on the modus operandi in the management, administration and control of the COVID pandemic in Nigeria, while it must be impressed on the members of the Presidential Taskforce Against COVID 19 led by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, alongside the 36 States Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum(NGF) led by Dr. Kayode Fayemi CON, Executive Governor of Ekiti State to exercise lots of caution and restraint in their resolution for relaxation and another 14 days extension of the lock down, predicated on restrictive movements and compulsory wearing of face mask and other ancillary points raised respectively.

“We are aghast to pass a vote of no confidence to the Presidential Taskforce Committee based on the multi level discrepancies and complicity in the management of the entire COVID 19 breakout in the past few weeks ever since the first index case of COVID 19 in the month of March till date.

“We are left to ponder as spectators, rather than as expected partners compared to how the novel disease is being contained and managed in China and other countries of the world, where the government placed their people #first, in clear contrast to what prevails in Nigeria, wherein citizens are relegated to the lowest heb, with constant decrement of our human value to ordinary reared animals in the zoo, even the zoo management will not treat animals the way our government treated Nigerians with absolute neglects, disgust and disdain.

“Our citizens are fed like caged pigs with ridiculous crumbs and spoilt waste rice from the abandoned trash bins of the Nigerian Custom Services and other unrealistic food silos.

“Regrettably, watching the deceitful conducts on our National Television broadcast daily reminds one of the biblical perilous end time and tribulations, with increased grave negative results in the recent weeks; ranging from abject poverty, warlock hunger and incessant break down of law and order. For instance feeding a whole community with two loaves of bread and Derica Cup per street/One paint bucket of rice per unit community via CDA’s, mostly having been hijacked by political party cronies and government’s apologists.

“This evil premeditated evil conspiracies and illicit machinations is completely turning an already frustrated and poverty stricken army of low and middle income Nigerians to marauders, scavenging, rampaging rumbling wrestlers brutally fighting and ferociously queueing in the scorching sun to be fed with food crumbs of debris in a tagged COVID 19 Bacco Sacks, for instance we saw the type of bags of rice delivered in some states in the southern region recently by the Federal Government viz: Oyo State, a more dreadful contagious rice not good for human consumption and health, more dangerous than the Coronavirus if allowed to be consumed.

“We are further disappointed with the growing daily lies camouflaged against the masses, and as well decried the provoking stringent standards process adopted by the Federal Government to determining vulnerable poor Nigerians in the payment of the N5,000.00 (Five Thousand Naira) relief palliative, that they must have less than same N5,000 balance in thier bank account, with an average recharging airtime of N100.00 on thier phone both to be confirmed by the CBN and NCC.

“This is a double jeopardy and more dehumanizing to treat fellow citizens like slaves and never do good hopeless people, where developed countries and some leading African nations are raising the bar of hope and love by crediting their citizen’s and foreigner’s bank account with substantial amount and other dependable palliative such as; disaster allowances and multilayer relief packages.

“hose adjudged perfect system of government are not runned by Aliens, with this attendant “double jeopardy”, one will be left with the question …: who do we offend in Nigeria?.

“In the face of daily recorded deaths, mental torture and agonizing pains, our government wears a toga of terror and crippled in trajectory of greed and bold lies, despite the huge amount of money donated by well meaning Nigerians and corporate multinationals, coupled with foreign donors and additional loan borrowings from international lending institutions, yet we cannot transparently guarantee that the monies where judiciously utilized and expended for the good of the greatest number.

“As part of our fundamental resolutions, we demand for the followings:

“We call for the immediate review and complete overhauling of the Presidential Taskforce Committee to now be efficiently and jointly managed by the President and Vice President; as Chairman and Vice respectively.

“We call for the inclusion of the representatives of all the critical stakeholders to be urgently included into our proposed: National Emergency Committee Against COVID 19; such the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) representing all the 36 States Governors, Chairman, State Houses of Assembly Speakers Forum, Chairman, Association of Local Government Chairmen, Senate President, Speaker, NCDC, CJN, IGP, CDS, DSS, NSA, 6 Indigenous Youth Leaders of the Six Geo Political Zones, MAN, CAN, Muslim Council, NLC, NBA, NUJ, TUC, NMA, NANS, NYCN, NYP, Entertainment Industry to mention a few respectively.

“We call for increased procurement of Information Technology equipments(Robotic Supports) nationally, in order to frontally minimize human contacts, especially our frobtlines health workers with the infected people in all the Isolation and testing centres nationwide.

“This measure will greatly reduce the direct risk of human transmission of this highly contagious disease.

“We call for a National Volunteer Taskforce against COVID 19 be urgently put in place with adequate guiding principles and regulations, this will inevitably provide succinct knowledge and information sharing on Security support, Healthcare support, Food and essential supplies support, Prison decongestion , Criminal Justice Assistance and Legal Aid and Human Rights Support and other considered areas of synergies.

“It is in this wise that we appreciate the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the recent commissioning of the 70-bed Testing Centre and 30 Intensive Care Units in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, on Wednesday, 22nd April, 2020.