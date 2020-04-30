Operators of Point of Sale Terminal (POS Terminal) in parts of Kaduna have witnessed increased patronage amidst lockdown occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was appreciable patronage of POS services by customers who cannot access their banks for cash transaction due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the past few weeks in Kaduna.

A visit by NAN correspondent on Thursday to some of the POS service outlets within Kaduna metropolis revealed an impressive turnout, yet disturbing gathering of persons who threw the caution of social distancing to the wind to meet up financial transactions.

Some of the operators who spoke to NAN admitted that although business was booming, they were exposed to contracting the dreaded COVID-19 due to exposure to crowd and close contact with people.

Mr Christopher David, who operates a POS outlet at Goningora area, told NAN that he made an average income of about N10,000 daily, adding that the lockdown period had provided the business with a booming opportunity.

“Banks have shot down and people are literarily stranded coupled with the frustrating queues at the ATMs.

“I have made available hand sanitiser for customers to apply on their hands before they input their pin code, but I know that’s not enough,” he admitted.

Malam Idris Ya’u, who also operates POS service at Haske Filling station, Abuja Junction, said the business was highly lucrative most especially as workers were paid salaries.

He disclosed that he made an income of well over N30,000 daily depending on if he had enough cash at hand.

“Most times, we run out of cash except when we have more people making cash deposit for us to transfer to other accounts for them.

“Charges range from N100 to N1,000 per transaction and depending on the amount in question,” he explained.

He said however there were concerns of Coronavirus and prayed to God for safety.

On her part, Mrs Helen Ayuba who operates a hairdressing salon along Post Office junction, Sabo, said she had to acquire a POS machine to augment her salon business, adding “I even make more income from the POS than hairdressing.

“Today alone, I made N20,000 as profit within three hours. With more cash at hand, I would have made more,” she said.

Ayuba, however, expressed concern over exposure to COVID-19, saying it is difficult to restrict the influx of persons to her shop which portended great risk.

“Much as we want to make fast money, we’re very susceptible to contracting the virus, as such I make little gain each day and close early enough,” she noted.

Mr Sunday Alkali, a civil servant who patronised a POS outlet at Barnawa, also told NAN that the operators were rendering huge assistance to the public especially given the unfortunate incident of the lockdown.

“Workers have been paid, banks are closed and one needs cash so, what do you do?

“POS outlets are like a last resort, more so it reduces the burden of queuing up for hours at the ATM most of which are not even stock with cash,” he said.