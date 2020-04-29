Nigeria has confirmed 196 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,728.

In a tweet from its Twitter handle- @NCDCgov, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) explained that Lagos State recorded 87 cases, Kano State had 24 cases, Gombe State had 18 cases and Kaduna state recorded 17 cases.

The agency gave the breakdown below:

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported:

87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa

As at 11:55 pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51