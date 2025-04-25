A coalition of legal professionals under the aegis of Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law has disclosed its plans to file a petition with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, seeking an investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement during the tenure of former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The group has confirmed the forthcoming submission of the EFCC petition, which comes on the heels of a similar petition already filed with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The group is demanding for Kyari’s probe, arrest, and prosecution over a range of alleged financial infractions.

“We will submit a petition to the EFCC on Monday,” the group stated.

Recall that Kyari was ousted from office on April 2 and replaced him with Bayo Ojulari. Kyari was NNPCL helmsman for nearly six years, occupying office from July 2019 to April 2, 2025.

On Wednesday, the lawyers demanding Kyari’s investigations stormed the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja to submit a formal petition dated April 23, 2025.

The document was co-signed by the group’s convener, Emmanuel Agada, and National Secretary, Jonathan Uchendu. It accuses Kyari of overseeing a corrupt and opaque administration at NNPCL.

Wednesday’s protest marked the second consecutive day of public demonstrations outside the AGF’s office.

On Tuesday, another group, Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, also demanded a full investigation into NNPCL’s financial activities over the past five years.

In their petition, the Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law alleged that Kyari ran the NNPCL “as a racket in favour of his friends and associates.”

They expressed concern that while President Bola Tinubu eventually removed Kyari from office—largely in response to public outcry—there has been no formal probe into the former CEO’s conduct.