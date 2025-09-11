Ex-NNPCL boss Kyari leaves EFCC custody after quizzing, four bank accounts frozen

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Wednesday left the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja after being interrogated over alleged financial fraud to the tune of $7.2bn linked to his tenure.

Kyari, who arrived at the EFCC office around 2:15 p.m., told reporters before going in: “I have done my part; the EFCC must do theirs. When each of us does our duty without fear or favour, with honour, respect and commitment, Nigeria moves forward.”

His questioning comes amid an ongoing probe into allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.

In August, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing of four Jaiz Bank accounts linked to Kyari, following an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC. Justice Emeke Nwite granted the freeze order for 30 days, with an option for renewal, despite the anti-graft agency’s request for a 60-day period. The matter was adjourned to September 23 for a status report.

The frozen accounts include two in Kyari’s name and two others belonging to the Guwori Community Development Foundation Flood Relief, an NGO allegedly connected to him. According to EFCC filings, preliminary investigations showed suspicious inflows totalling ₦661.46 million into the accounts, traced to the NNPC and oil firms dealing with the company.

An EFCC investigator, Amin Abdullahi, stated in a sworn affidavit that the accounts were “controlled and managed by Mr Kyari through his family members who are acting as fronts.”

The probe followed an April 24 petition by a civic group, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, which accused the former NNPCL boss of misappropriation of funds and breach of trust.

The EFCC has pledged to continue its investigations before deciding on possible charges.