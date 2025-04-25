Dangote accepts World Bank job

The President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote , has accepted his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, joining an exclusive group of global business leaders saddled with driving investment and job creation in emerging economies.

In 2023, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, co-chaired the Private Sector Investment Lab, which was committed to attracting £1tn in sustainable investment to support the energy transition in emerging markets.

In a statement giving confirmation to his acceptance, Dangote reinstated his commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through private sector-led investment, noting the transformative potential of such initiatives in developing markets.

“I am both honoured and excited to accept my appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, dedicated to advancing investment and employment in emerging economies,” he said.

Dangote added, “This opportunity aligns with my long-standing commitment to sustainable development and unlocking the potential of developing economies. Drawing inspiration from the remarkable successes of the Asian Tigers, which have demonstrated the power of strategic investment and focused economic policy, I am eager to collaborate with fellow leaders to replicate such outcomes across other regions.”

Recall that The World Bank disclosed Dangote’s appointment on Wednesday as part of a broader expansion of its Private Sector Investment Lab, which now enters a new phase aimed at scaling up solutions to attract private capital and create jobs in the developing world.

Only in the elite group with Dangote are the CEO of Bayer AG, Bill Anderson; the Chair of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal; and the President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Mark Hoplamazian.