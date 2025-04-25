The Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board has begun the compilation of names of retired civil servants who refused to make repayment of housing loans obtained during their time in service.

This was announced in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Board’s Head of Information and Public Relations, Ngozi Obiechina.

Obiechina quoted the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mrs. Salamatu Ahmed, as saying that the plan is geared towards recovering mortgaged properties from retirees who failed to meet their loan obligations.

The plan, according to Ahmed, followed a recent circular issued by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Patience Oyekunle.

The memo reminded public servants that obtaining a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness from the FGSHLB and the MDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society is a mandatory requirement for retirement.

Ahmed noted that the board was ready to take legal action to repossess properties where applicable, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements.

“This action aligns with the Public Service Rules 021002 (p), which mandates all public servants to obtain a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness as a prerequisite for retirement,” she said.

She further explained that the Federal Government will begin seizing mortgaged properties from retirees who have failed to settle their housing loan debts with the board.

“The FGSHLB retains the legal authority to repossess any mortgaged property if a public servant exits service without fulfilling their loan obligations,” Ahmed added.

She stressed that the directive also encompasses retirees who are already out of service but still owe outstanding loan balances.

All affected public servants have been urged to regularise their loan status and obtain the required clearance certificates without delay.

“The board is actively compiling the names of such retirees, which will be forwarded to the appropriate regulatory agencies to facilitate debt recovery,” Ahmed said.