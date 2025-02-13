‘I want to marry her,’ 2Baba reveals sizzling romance with Edo lawmaker

Music superstar, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba has ignited discussion in social media after confirming his romantic relationship with Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

The revelation comes on the heels of his recent divorce from wife, Annie Idibia, with the singer expressing his desire to take things further with Osawaru.

Speculation around their relationship became upbeat after 2Baba was spotted at the Edo State House of Assembly and a video surfaced of the duo at a Lagos club.

Addressing the rumours, 2Baba took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the air.

In a video post captioned “To Whom It May kwansighn. #I don yarn my truth. Feel free to continue alleging. We shall all be alright,” he dismissed false narratives and defended Osawaru, stating she played no role in his separation from Annie.

In the video, he said in part, “Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

“She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

“Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”