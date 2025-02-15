2026: Osun APC elders vow to sack Gov Ademola Adeleke

As the political parties are warming up for the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the Elders’ Caucus (Igbimo Agba) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has expressed confidence that it would return the party to power come 2026.

This is even as the APC elders reiterated the party’s resolve to implement the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Akure on the local governments in the state to the letter.

It would be recalled that a three-man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, Akure, Ondo State, on Monday, ordered the reinstatement of the sacked council chairmen and councillors across the local government areas of the state.

Addressing the media shortly after a meeting held at the residence of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Council Area of the state, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, the Chairman of Osun APC Elders’ Caucus, said the party is fully prepared to sack Governor Ademola Adeleke and return to power.

He said that efforts were in top gear to enforce the Appeal Court’s judgment and return the illegally sacked local government officials in full compliance with the law.

According to Akinwumi: “The Osun APC Elders’ Caucus (Igbimo Agba) stands solidly behind our party and the chairman of the party, the All Progressives Congress. We give 100 per cent support and confidence to the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for leading the party aright.

“We are in full gear in preparation for the 2026 governorship election. We are going to implement the judgment we had just obtained from the Court of Appeal on local government. We are law-abiding citizens and we always keep to what the law says and we will comply strictly to what the judgment interprets.

“My advice for the party members is to maintain regular position and not mingling within people here and there. They should be focused and resolute. We are coming back in full force in 2026.

“We are taking back the council by the judgment and in compliance with the law”, Akinwumi said.