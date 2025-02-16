Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Amid political fell out Tinubu hails El-Rufai on 65th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State on his 65th birthday, commending his contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

This comes amid recent criticisms of the president by El-Rufai.

The relationship between El-Rufai and President Tinubu recently deteriorated over a year after the former was dropped from ministerial list over security concerns.

El-Rufai has been critical of President Tinubu’s administration and policies, accusing those around the president of playing tribal politics.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, President Tinubu described El-Rufai as a scholar, administrator and politician who is “highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.”

“He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

“President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation,” the President said.

The President also acknowledged his role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the party’s success in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

The President wished him good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.

