By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Elders’ Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State, pioneered by the first interim chairman of the party and former governor, Chief Bisi Akande has said notwithstanding the outcome of the last gubernatorial election in the state, it would continue to support Governor Gboyega Oyetola in his bid to take the state to the greater heights.

The caucus in a communiqué signed by its chairman and ex-Secretary to the State Government, Chief Sola Akinwumi after a stakeholder meeting held in Osunjela, Atakunmosa West Local Government Area on Tuesday, said Oyetola had demonstrated true ethos of Omoluabi despite some provocative dispositions from the major opposition party members in the State.

“The body salutes the uncommon courage, perseverance, tenacity and political sagasity employed in the governance of this State by our Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega OYETOLA, against all odds especially after the Osun Governorship election of 16th, July 2022 which was greeted with some provocative dispositions from the major opposition party members in the State,” the group said.

“The body extends its appreciation to the Party leadership and members down the lader and wish them successful undertakings.

“While acknowledging the keen interest that the Governor has shown on the need to promote sustainable peace, unity, law and order in the State, the Igbimo Agba calls for unwavering understanding among all segments within the State through continued cooperation and support at all times in the interest of the progress and development of the State.

“The Igbimo Agba equally appreciates the support of the party faithfuls and enjoin them to remain committed, focused and prayerful as Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal commences its sitting as scheduled.

“Finally, the Igbimo Agba emphasised the fact that the State is a project that should not fail while calling for an uncommon support from all citizens and residents for a better and improved future for all the citizens and residents.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun while speaking said the elders have consulted and delibrated on how to redig the party for the forthcoming election.

“We have consulted, we had delibration in reflection of the last Governorship Election, the way forward and how to redig the party for the upcoming local Government Election.”

Commenting on the position of the People’s Democratic Party on the coming local Government Election the in the state, Famodun said as far as the party still remains in power, nothing would stop them from conducting the polls.

“Boycotting the Election? That is their own cup of tea. We are party in governemnt and we are in power. We have all it takes to do the local government election and we would do it”. he said.