The Administrator of Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau, Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, has tasked Abians to shun some superstitious beliefs regarding Glaucoma, an eye disease.

She frowned at the unprofessional prescription of drugs to patients with Glaucoma, emphasizing the need for professionals to diagnose Glaucoma patients, reminding Abians that many have endangered their lives by being presumptuous on the treatment.

Dr. Emeka-Obasi said Glaucoma could be gotten from genetics, caused by steroids and trauma, emphasizing the importance of early detection of Glaucoma adding that the blurring of one’s vision is not central, saying that it begins with damages in the optic nerve peripherally and gets to the point when one begins to lose his vision peripherally.

Speaking during a monitored programme on Spin FM, Umuahia on Saturday, she stated that Glaucoma has no respect for anybody, insisting that it does not know whether one is rich or poor, let alone having respect for age because it affects everybody from whatever age bracket.

The Eye Specialist restated that the easiest way to prevent contracting Glaucoma is to always check the pressure of your eyes. advising those with Glaucoma to adhere strictly to the treatment protocols just as she stated that it does not mean the end to one’s life if detected early.

She lauded the efforts of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti for upgrading and creating up-to-standard Clinics with the aim of tackling the healthcare needs of Abians, recalling that the Governor during his campaign, emphasized the premium his administration will pay on health if elected.

Dr Emeka-Obasi urged Abians to avail themselves the opportunity of participating in the free eye test in the seventeen Local Government Areas of the State.

Recall that Abia State government on Thursday declared free eye test for all citizens of the State to determine if their eyes are free from Glaucoma attacks.

The State-wide wide awareness campaign which would be run in the seventeen local government areas of the State, would be conducted from 12th to 14th of March, 2025 while free eye tests would be run for the citizens in various government hospitals where modern eye testing equipment have been installed by Governor Alex Otti’s administration.