Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State, has said the north opted to nominate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because it was the only way to avert fighting.

The Kano governor who made known in an audio clip published by BBC Hausa on Friday night, also noted that Tinubu was asked to pick a fellow Muslim as running mate, which he did.

Ganduje charged all Muslim faithful in Osun State to vote for the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola in today’s governorship election, to continue his tenure as governor for the second term because he is a Muslim like them.

This is as he stated that Oyetola was the only Muslim governor in the South-West, noting that he was their ‘brother’.

Ganduje reportedly visited a mosque in Osogbo on Friday during the Jumaat prayers, where he was said to have met with the Hausa community in Osogbo, canvassing vote for Oyetola.

Ganduje said, “I have come to this mosque to talk to the Muslims here. Please, the person you should vote for is Oyetola. Do you know why? This is because he is a Muslim like you. We are guiding you on the path (to follow).”

According to him, that was enough reason for them to vote for the incumbent governor, who he claimed would “build your markets, roads and bring development to your community”.

Responding to a question asked by a member of the audience, he said, “For the progress of the country, we don’t have to be religious-bias.

“Christians are also our brothers, too. We must also support them. When the Hausa said they are the ones that should return to the seat, we said no, ‘It was the turn of the Yoruba’.

“That is why we have chosen Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is the only way we will be able to avert fighting and crises. I’m here to help our brother (Oyetola) who we want to win the election tomorrow.”