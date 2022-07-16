Osun Guber: PDP candidate, Senator Adeleke casts vote in Ede

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the peoples Democratic party (PDP) governorship candidate for the ongoing election in Osun State, has cast his vote at ward 2, unit 9, in Abogunde Saga Ede South.

The Guber candidate cast his vote alongside some of his party faithful in the area.

Adeleke while addressing his supporters assured them of victory and urged them to stay calm for the votes to be counted.

Adeleke told his supporters who ran after his convoy after voting to return back to the polling centre, stating that INEC may cancel his vote as campaign activities has stopped hours ago.

According to our correspondent who gave us a situational report, accreditation of voters started as early as 8:20 am in some polling units in ede township.

He also visited ward 5, Alajue II, Orisunmibare Village in Ede South Local government area of State of Osun where accreditation and voting are ongoing as as well.

Some of the INEC Officials noted that about 800 voters are expected to cast their votes in the area.