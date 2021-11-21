By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has hailed Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji for his contributions to the growth of Islam and Humanity, just as congratulated him on bagging Islamic Lifetime Award.

The Governor spoke on Sunday at the official turbaning ceremony of the Finance Commissioner which also witnessed a Quranic Memorisation Prize giving ceremony as well as a fund raising event for an Islamic hospital to be built in Ikire.

Describing the Finance chief as an upright man, Mr. Oyetola noted that Mr Oyebamiji is fine individual who deserves all the honour and accolades he is getting from every angle.

The Governor explained that the commissioner is someone he has known to be religious, God fearing and who has love and affection for fellow humans.

According to the Governor, “I have never met such a loyal man as Bola Oyebamiji, he is God fearing and a lover of his fellow humans. I am glad to be associated with him at times because he is a good example of a God fearing man.

“I am not surprised that he is the way he is in his town, I am not surprised that he is getting all the love he is getting today, I am so proud him and I have never for one day regret working with him as a cabinet member.”

Decorating him, Alhaji Imam Basiru Balogun, said Mr Oyebamiji who is also the Balogun Musulumi of Irewole, Ayedaade Isokan local governments, is well deserving of the honour because of his numerous contributions to the course of Islam and humanity.

He described Mr. Oyebamiji a blessing to humanity and to the growth of Islam especially in the whole of Irewole, Ayedaade, Isokan Federal Constituency, stressing that his contributions to the growth of the religion and his philanthropic gestures is unprecedented.

He said, “Oyebamiji is someone we are blessed to have in our midst, his legacies as a person has continued to be a source of blessing to Islam and the entire Muslim Ummah while also using his life as an individual to reverberate and manifest the teachings of almighty Allah.

“Mr Oyebamiji’s generosity and humanitarian actions is second to none, he builds mosques in every nook and cranny of the federal constituency and his intervention in the life of the vulnerable by providing relief packages to them and the Muslim Ummah in general is highly commendable.”

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Oyebamiji thanked the clerics for the honour done him, noting that it is a challenge for him to do more in the service of almighty Allah and humanity.

He said he still asks himself what qualified him for the award because all he has been doing is to the service of Almighty Allah and humanity.

In his words, “This event, came to me as a surprise. For me, I am still questioning myself as to what qualified me to be awarded the Life-time Achievement Award by the respected United Imams and Khateeb of Irewole Local Government Area.

“I said this because, whatever I am doing that made you noticed me, was never for any purpose other than for Allah Subuanalahi Tahala. I learnt early in life that it is for only Allah (SWT) that we exist, and therefore, we must continue to do everything, under His permission, for him alone,” he stated.

Dignitaries at the well attended program include: Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Speaker; Osun House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; House of Assembly members, Chairman of Osun All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, Royal fathers led by the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrashed Ayotunde Olabomi, among others.