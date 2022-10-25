Anyone who supports APC should have his head examined - Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor says those who still support the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections should have their heads examined.

According the governor, the amount of damage the party has done to the country is such that no reasonable person would want them back in power.

Obaseki spoke on Monday during the swearing-in of members of the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council management committee.

The governor, who was formerly a member of the APC until he lost the party’s ticket to seek re-election in 2020, said the PDP will put in all it has to ensure it wins the presidential election and majority of the national assembly seats.

“I believe that this will be an easy election for us if we campaign right. Our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we even contemplate voting for a government like APC. God forbid APC comes into power; this country will break up; this country will fail. It has already failed,” he said.

“Nobody has done the kind of damage the APC administration has done to this country. I don’t know how we’ll recover. They have destroyed the basis of this country.

“By the grace of God, our candidate will win. We’ll bring back Nigeria; we’ll unify this country. We’ll reduce the differences we have and we’ll begin to build our country to what God says it should be.”

He also dismissed the momentum associated with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), adding that only the PDP has what it takes to perform.

“I don’t see any other person in the horizon. People who say they are Obidient, let them all be because they’ll run out of steam,” he said.

“We know how to manage elections. They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having timetable for the election. This election is out to lose and by the grace of God, we will not lose it.

“There’s no division in our party. A few people may be aggrieved but fundamentally, everybody is working for PDP. So, let us not get distracted anymore. Let us keep our eyes on the ball and move.”