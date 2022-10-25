Why Rivers PDP won’t campaign for Atiku - Wike

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, on Monday, said Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not expect the party in the State to campaign and vote for him in the 2023 elections.

Wike spoke while inaugurating Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt.

He accused Atiku of picking Rivers members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council without consulting or accommodating his input, thus undermining the state’s electoral value.

“The presidential candidate entered Rivers and picked those he wanted to pick without the contribution of the governor. So, they don’t need me to campaign for them, they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself on them?” Wike wondered.

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers and go choose enemies of the state without contribution from us. So, let’s campaign for those who have told us to campaign for them here in the state, the governorship candidate, the senatorial candidates, and others.

“Politics is a game of interest. If nobody accommodates the interest of Rivers State, then we have nothing to do with such people. If you say that you have no interest in Rivers, Rivers will not have your interest. It is only those who like us we will like.

“I have told people who care that Rivers has voted PDP since 1999. Of this support we have given since 1999 till now, can you mention one thing that we have gotten? Can you mention one road we have gotten? All they care about is to use Rivers to bring votes, after bringing votes, you push us aside. That will not happen again.”

According to Wike, the PDP in Rivers State has done well for the people, with such a feat acknowledged by President Muhammadu Buhari, making it more difficult for any other party to have a chance of winning the election in the State.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba said his team has accepted the task before them and is determined to give their best in delivering the consolidation team of the New Rivers Vision.