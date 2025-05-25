Business
Tinubu gives Nnamani, Anyim, Shaibu, others DG positions, board appointments
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed the appointments of some prominent politicians, including two former Presidents of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, among others, into leadership positions.
This was made known in a press statement issued by the presidency on Saturday.
The appointments , according to the statement, are part of the efforts of Tinubu’s administration to leverage the expertise of seasoned leaders to tackle pressing national challenges.
The statement also said the appointments were distributed equitably across all six geopolitical zones.
Below is the list of the approved appointments released:
1. Sen. Ken Nnamani – Enugu
Chairman, Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS)
2. H.E. Philip Shaibu – Edo
Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Sports
3. Omobolanle Akinyemi Obe – Ondo
Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre, Abuja
4. Dr. Segun Aina – Osun
Director-General, Academic Staff College of Nigeria
5. Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim – Ebonyi
Chairman, National Merit Award Committee
6. Mr. Ayodele Olufemi – Kogi
Executive Director (Monitoring and Implementation), Nigeria–São Tomé Joint Development Authority
7. Babaranti Ayandayo Rasheed – Osun
Executive Director (Finance and Administration), Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC)
8. Hon. (Dr.) Asabe Vilita Bashir – Borno
Director-General, National Centre for Women Development
9. Sen. Jalo Zarami – Yobe
Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission
10. Hon. Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu – Nasarawa
Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission
11. Momoh Jibril – Kogi
Board Member, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)