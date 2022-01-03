Adebayo Obajemu

Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday mourned the death of a former Military Administrator in the state, Anthony Obi, saying his death was painful.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the death of Mr Obi, a retired colonel who served as the state’s military governor from August 1996 to August 1998, was made public by his family on Sunday.

The ex military administrator passed away on January 1.

Mr Oyetola, in a statement signed by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo, expressed sadness at the death of Mr. Obi and sent his condolences to his family.

He extolled his contributions to governance in Osun.

He said that the late Mr Obi was one of the leaders, who laid the foundation of the state.

“The death of Retired Col. Anthony Obi is painful and a huge loss, not only to his family, but to the nation.

“He was a brave, committed and an experienced military officer who served Nigeria and Osun in particular, selflessly and passionately.

“As a Military Administrator, Obi made remarkable contributions to governance in Osun and was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of our state and left some legacies, which he will be remembered for.

“On behalf of my family, Government and the people of Osun, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Obi.

“Though, his death is devastating, I urge you to take solace in the legacies of selflessness, professionalism and service to humanity he left behind,” Mr Oyetola said.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give his bereaved family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Similarly, Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, in his condolence message, said the late Mr Obi would be greatly missed.

Mr Owoeye, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Afolabi, said the deceased did the best he could do for the five year-old state when he was at the helm of affairs in the state.

“His wealth of experience will be greatly missed, being advisor to many politicians, who wanted to tap from his wealth of knowledge as an administrator.

“It is not in doubt his eagerness to get Osun developed even, in the toothing stage of the state of the vitreous.

“He will be remembered for his efforts at resolving the then misunderstanding in the Ile-Ife axis.

“Anthony Obi set up a Royal Committee to make recommendations on resolving the crisis, and declared a seven-day fasting and prayer programmes in March 1998 concentrating on peace in Ile-Ife.