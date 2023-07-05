Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, is currently meeting with Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president, and Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both Anyim and Metuh arrived together at about 1:30pm and went straight to the president’s office.

Metuh had recently announced his retirement from active politics as well as his resignation from the PDP.

The meeting coincides the period President Tinubu is about to submit list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening.

Anyim who served as the SGF to the President under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was a presidential aspirant on the PDP platform.