The memories of the 2020 Ehi na Uguru Day celebration were brought back to life on Friday 31st December, 2021 as the 2021 Edition of Ehi na Uguru Day came to a successful completion.

Following the restoration of peace amongst warring communities in that part of Isialangwa South in 2020 through his mediation, driven through extensive dialogue and consultations with community leaders and stake holders, Dr. Alex Otti, former bank CEO and governorship candidate of APGA in the 2015 and 2019 election in Abia, ensured the hosting of a very loud Ehi na Uguru Day in 2020.

Basking from the euphoria of the successful 2020 event, the people’s enthusiasm to return home and be part of the 2021 event clearly manifested as this year’s event witnessed a massive turnout of people.

The 2021 event which kicked off with a Football and Bicycle competitions sponsored by Dr. Otti, now a chieftain of the APC, saw the emergence of Umuehim community as the winners of the 2021 Football Competition while the other clubs and team members who took part in the Football competition won various club and individual awards and huge cash prizes.

There were also several winners of individual cash prizes in the Bicycle competition.

Presenting the trophy and several awards by the Traditional Ruler of Isieketa, His Majesty, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa urged the youths to shun drug abuse and strive to make their families, communities and Abia proud by conducting themselves honourably.

Speaking, the overall Village Head, Chief Bernard Nwaguru who could not hide his joy, poured out his heart in appreciation of Dr. Otti’s efforts towards ensuring the development of various parts of Isialangwa South through his numerous developmental projects scattered in different parts of Umuahia South, and which keep springing up consistently.

He made reference to the Eleven Kilometre Isieketa Mbawsi road attracted by the renowned economist which has brought tremendous development and made life more bearable for the people, and stated that he felt fulfilled by the Construction of the Council Hall which Otti singlehandedly executed and equipped.

The highly excited people of the different communities joined Dr. Alex Otti, 12 Traditional Rulers, and community leaders from different parts of Ngwa Land to commission the New Council Hall built and equipped by Dr. Otti.

Cutting the tape signifying the commissioning of the Council Hall, a former Director in the CBN, Mr. Ugo Okorafor thanked Dr. Otti for the project, and reminded the youths and children present that Otti was once like them, and encouraged them to strive to achieve excellence so as to make great impacts that would benefit the people like Otti has been doing.