Mohammed Babandede, former Controller-General of Immigration service (NIS), has warned that the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections could be serious threatened by insecurity.

Babandede noted that there is proliferation of small arms and light weapons all over the country, which according to him, could pose a challenge to the conduct of the polls.

“2023 poll is in danger because there are a lot of small arms in circulation and it is very dangerous to democracy. INEC officers have been attacked, Boko Haram in the northeast, bandits in Northwest, IPOB in southeast. It is a big problem,” he said.

The former immigration boss who spoke on Arise TV Morning Show on Friday, also noted that money is becoming a problem for the country’s democratic process.

He said, “Money is also a problem that will destroy our democracy because it affect leadership recruitment and without the right leaders, we cannot move forward.

“We are a country perennial on the precipice, but we always find a way to escape but we can’t continue that way for ever, because something may snap and we be in serious trouble. We have to stop money from influencing our electoral to process to bring sanity into the system.”

Speaking on the arrest of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the senate and his wife by the UK authorities over alleged plot to harvest organs for transplant, Babandede said:

“Human trafficking and organ sale are big problems in Nigeria. There are many breaches involved in the case. There is need for joint Nigeria-UK investigation in the matter because there were infractions on both sides. The law insists that consent is important but even consent of a minor or even the parents is invalid.

“The person must be an adult and able to make the decision. We must also be fair because they were trying to find a solution to their child’s health condition. But it is no excuse in law.

“The person may have asked for asylum to implicate the people. You will be shocked at the number of Nigerians seeking asylum in different countries and the frivolous reasons they give, it is thriving preoccupation of many Nigerians.”