2023: Ogbonnaya Onu joins presidential race

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party.

The minister declared his intention on Friday morning in Abuja, asking Nigerians to elect him as their “Chief Servant.”

“This key is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation. This is so, because no nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation building,” he said.

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one of the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted. I most respectfully ask my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect me as its Presidential Candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the chief servant of the nation.”