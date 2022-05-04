2023: Ogbonnaya Onu to announce presidential bid on Friday

Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, is set to declare his intention to run for president under platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Onu will join a growing list of aspirants that have already declared their intention to run for president under the ruling party’s platform.

On Wednesday, Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs; Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti and Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo; all formally declared their interest to run for president.

Other presidential hopefuls on the platform of the APC include Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation; Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi; Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, has also announced his presidential ambition, while Jigawa State governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, is said to have also joined to presidential race and had purchased APC’s N100 million nomination forms.