By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Gang of two armed bandits have shot and killed a youth Corper identified as Adebayo Mukaila in Osun state.

It was gathered that the deceased owned a container made-shop at Omo-west street close to the NYSC Secretariat in the state capital, where he sold recharge cards, cable subscription, and money transfer.

Findings showed that Mukaila popularly called Alfa on the street was attacked after closing his shop around 11pm on Tuesday by the hoodlums.

The criminals, according to findings, after disposing the deceased of his bag containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and bunch of keys, shot him on the head before dashing away on a motorcycle.

An eye witness, Alani Azeez, who resides in the area said the incident occurred late in the night and the sound of gunshot was too audible but no one could come out of the house.

He said the deceased’s daughter (name withheld) was with him when he was shot and was crying for help after the robbers left the scene.

When contacted, an Official of the Public Relations Unit of the state NYSC confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased is a serving corps member in the state.

She said the secretariat has contacted and condole with the family, saying the matter has also been incidents at the police station.