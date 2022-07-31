'You're a good man' - Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's 2nd wife praises him

Actress, Judy Austin, the second wife of actor, Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and producer, on Sunday, took to Instagram to shower praises on him.

Austin, who has a son for the actor shared his photos and said, “His Excellency, Ezedike 1 of Nteje, #yuledochie. Your strength and resilience is worth studying in the university. You’re the kindest man I know You are A GOOD MAN!!!!

“God will continue to bless and uplift you cause he knows how beautiful and kind your heart is! Your children are so lucky to have you as a father.

“You’re the best director in Nollywood and I’m saying this authoritatively!!! Your artistic interpretation is nothing short of extraordinary!! And I pray your talents will continue to grow and be a huge blessing to this world!!!

“No one is perfect but…. You’re 98% good and that’s what I consider perfection!!! I pray that God Almighty in his infinite mercy continue to guide, protect and direct everything you do my husband.”