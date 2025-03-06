Connect with us

Nation

Abducted Makurdi varsity students set free - Police
Advertisement

Nation

VIDEO: Air Force officers attack CEO, staff of Ikeja Electric

Nation

Nigerian fraudster based in Mexico nabbed in London, extradited to U.S. over $8.1m scam 

Nation

Missing LASU graduate not killed by ritualists – Police

Nation

Nigeria climbs to six position in Global Terrorism Index, 565 killed in 2024

Nation

'You're a father of all,' Akinleye, Osun CoS hails Deji Adeleke on his birthday 

Nation

Kwara student killing: Seven suspects plead not guilty

Nation

Ogun to launch new communication equipment for forestry officers 

Nation

Ogun govt to provide more tributaries to solve flooding problems 

Nation

16 burnt to death in a lone auto crash  along Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway

Nation

Abducted Makurdi varsity students set free – Police

Published

4 hours ago

on

Abducted Makurdi varsity students set free - Police

 

The kidnapped female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JoSTUM, formerly known as Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, FUAM, have been released by their kidnappers after eight days in captivity.

Recall that the three students, namely Susan, Emmanuella and Fola were kidnapped Tuesday February 25, 2025 on campus by unknown armed men while heading to a lecture hall to read.

Their abduction ignited angry reaction from fellow students and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, JoSTUM branch who demanded their immediate release.

The incident also forced the management of the institution to shut the University indefinitely pending the resolution of the security challenges in the school.

It was gathered that the students were released at about 9pm Wednesday night after spending over a week in captivity.

A close family friend of one of the students who confirmed their release disclosed that the girls were immediately taken for medical check up and rehabilitation.

She said, “I can confirm that the three girls have been released. They regained their freedom at about 9pm Wednesday and they have been moved to a medical facility for proper medical check up and rehabilitation because their captors took them far into the forest and they should be given proper medical attention because they are also traumatised.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *