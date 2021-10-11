More ministers may be headed for the exit door as President Muhammadu Buhari, today, declared open, the Mid-term ministerial performance review in Abuja.

Recall that the president had on September 1, removed the Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and Mamman Saleh, his power counterpart and replaced with the Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

He had warned that exercise would be a continuous process, and his latest review has sparked uncertainly among his cabinet and other top government officials as to what lies ahead of them.

Presidency sources say that the president may be waiting for the outcome of the ongoing assessment to determine his next step, which may involve letting go of those who have not been able to measure up.

Speaking at the ceremony at the State House Conference Hall, he said he would stay throughout the two-day event to listen to all cumulative assessments over the last two years and some months.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats,” he added.

President Buhari noted that the idea of the assessment is to identify weak areas with a view to strengthening the ability of the government to deliver the goods to the people