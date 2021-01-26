OBINNA EZUGWU

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Iba Ganiyu Adams, has said the Yoruba people are hungry for liberation because ‘this is not the country they bargained for.’

Adams who spoke on Arise TV breakfast programme, ‘The Morning Show’ on Tuesday, attributed the support being given to Sunday Adeyemo, aka, Sunday Igboho, an activist who gave Fulani herdsmen quit notice in Ibarapa, Oyo State, to the hunger for liberation among the Yoruba.

Adams noted that Igboho’s actions were as a result of pressure put on him by his people in Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas of Oyo State to assist them curb the menace of insecurity.

He pointed out that the general discontent among the Yoruba with the situation of the country, will make it difficult for any Yoruba man to stand against Igboho at the moment, but regretted that some “wicked” politicians are trying to turn his genuine struggle into a rift against him.

“Coming to the issue of Sunday Igboho, his actions are as a result of the provocation from the criminal activities of some Fulani herders. We will not condemn the entire Fulani in Yoruba land, because we have the peaceful Fulani that have been living in Yoruba land for three generations. But for the past seven years, we have been witnessing some strange aliens coming in to perpetrate evil activities. We have been raising alarm because we didn’t want to take the law into our hands,” Adams said.

The OPC leader, regretted that, “Some wicked politicians have penetrated the struggle. And they want to turn the genuine struggle of Sunday Igboho to fight destroy someone who has been in the struggle for 28 years. Our people always destroy their own heroes. Sunday Igboho’s house was burnt, not in the forest, but in Ibadan. We know that some people have infiltrated the struggle. That is why I said in my statement that at this stage, the Yoruba will have to be coordinated.”

According to him, “As the traditional generalissimo of Yoruba land, it is my responsibility to call for caution on any situation that will affect Yoruba land negatively. And even pass an information to the public. I have been in this struggle for the past 28 years. I have passed through a lot of things in the process.”

Adams emphasized that Igboho’s actions were borne out of the hunger for liberation among the Yoruba, noting that the Yoruba didn’t bargain for a country where they would be treated as second class citizens.

“The Sunday Igboho activities last week emanated from the pressure from his people in Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa. Sunday come from Igboho, which is in Oke-Ogun. There was pressure on him to act because he too is a strong force in Yoruba land, and has antecedents in the issue of security. And this is why it would be very difficult for any Yoruba person to condemn his activities.

“The Yoruba are hungry for liberation. Yoruba want anybody that can liberate them from the issue of insecurity in our region. And the Yoruba are hungry for liberation because this is not the country we bargained for; this is not the system we bargained for. We did not bargain for a country where Fulani herdsmen would want to settle in a community, and the community will say, we don’t want you to settle in our midst. And then, the herdsmen will go to the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Army will come to the community and beat people in the community and force the Fulani herdsmen on them.

“So, we thought we can live together in peace and harmony under the basis of equality and rule of law; not becoming inferior citizens in our country. What happened in Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa was as a result of the provocation of our people in Yoruba land,” he noted.

Adams, however, pointed out that some Yoruba people connive with the herdsmen, while warning that if the spate of insecurity in the region was not put in check, it could escalate to terrorism.

“The way South West is going in terms of insecurity, if the governors don’t do the needful, it can lead to terrorism.

“Some of our Yoruba people connive with them (herdsmen), giving them information and even informing them about those who have the capacity to pay ransom.”