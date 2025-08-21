Gani Adams urges peace as Ooni, Alaafin clash over chieftaincy title

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called for a truce between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, following a dispute over the conferment of a traditional title on Ibadan businessman, Dotun Sanusi.

The Ooni had conferred the title of Okanlomo of Oodua on Sanusi during the unveiling of a social media and business networking platform, 2geda, held on Saturday, August 16, at Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Akanran, Ibadan.

However, the Alaafin strongly opposed the move, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the Ooni to revoke the title or face unspecified consequences. The development has sparked tension and widespread debate in Yorubaland.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Adams appealed for calm and urged both monarchs to embrace dialogue, warning that their feud could undermine the unity of the Yoruba nation and embolden external forces.

“I have reached out to some Yoruba elders on the matter to intervene and douse the growing tension between the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo,” Adams said.

“The two monarchs are our pride in Yorubaland and indeed in Africa. We cannot afford to have disunity between them. Yoruba land is already battling pockets of insecurity, and both traditional rulers have key roles to play in ensuring peace. If there is no crack in the wall, the lizard cannot penetrate it.”

He stressed that both royal fathers are custodians of Yoruba heritage and should work together to safeguard the region’s peace, unity, and stability.