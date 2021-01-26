OBINNA EZUGWU

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has said it was not involved in the death, today, of an unidentified young man at Oshodi as being “falsely reported on the social media.”

There have been videos and comments on social media alleging that the state task force killed the said young man on suspicion of being an internet fraudster, popularly called Yahoo boys.

Video footage showing when Lagos state police task force allegedly killed an innocent youth going to work this morning in Oshodi area pic.twitter.com/rzQdlyCNJM — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 26, 2021

But giving its own account, the task force in a statement by CSP Shola Jejeloye its Chairman, said that, “Early this morning, a commercial bus driver was illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi and on noticing the presence of a Lagos Task Force vehicle, took off recklessly at a high speed, knocking down the innocent young man who was trying to cross the Oshodi Expressway

“Despite warnings and enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of violating traffic laws, commercial drivers have continued to flout the law and put the lives of commuters at risk. This violation of the law led to the death that occurred in Oshodi. No gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumoured on social media.”

Jejeloye advised members of the public to “refrain from believing false information released online by mischievous individuals who are out to cause public disorder and unrest in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Government sympathises with the family of the deceased young man. The reckless commercial bus driver will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”