The Ibadan house of Yoruba activist who gave Fulani herders quit notice in Ibarapa area of the state, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has been burnt down.

My house at Soka Ibadan razed down by suspected arsonists. pic.twitter.com/TOJAq57ZB2 — Sunday Igboho (@SundayIgbohoo) January 26, 2021

The house which is located in Soka area of the Oyo State capital was razed by yet to be identified arsonists early Tuesday morning.

Violence had erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa, on Friday when Igboho, alongside his followers, stormed the Fulani settlement in the ancient town to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle.

