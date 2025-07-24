Yobe govt dismisses rumour of Buni’s defection to ADC

The Yobe State Government has refuted claims that Governor Mai Mala Buni is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking in an exclusive interview with PUNCH Online on Wednesday in Damaturu, the state capital, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, described the report as baseless and false.

“It’s a wild dream of the author,” Mohammed said. “Someone had earlier made the same speculation, and it was debunked. This is just another round of empty speculation.”

He stressed that Governor Buni, a two-term governor under the APC platform, remains committed to the ruling party and has no intention of leaving.

According to him, “Governor Buni is one of the most loyal members of the APC and would be the last person to dump the party.”

Mohammed advised those spreading such rumours to exercise caution and avoid making unfounded claims, particularly about party members with a proven track record of loyalty and commitment.