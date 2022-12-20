Yobe police arrest, detain teenager for 'insulting' Gov. Buni

Police in Yobe State have arrested and detained a 16-year-old boy identified by Isa for allegedly insulting the state governor, Mai Mala Buni on social media.

Isa was picked up on December 11 in Nguru and later transferred to the State Investigation Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu.

Meanwhile, Garba Isa, the father of the minor, has demanded the release of his son.

“I regret what my son did. I am nobody, an ordinary laundry man, what my son (Umar) did was totally wrong, I appeal to Governor Mai Mala Buni and the police on passionate grounds to forgive my son and release him,” Isa told Channels Television.

Confirming the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna, said the minor is now in custody and will be charged to court when investigation is concluded.

“When we conclude our investigation, he will definitely be charged to court. People are using social media to insult and tarnish people’s character, the society needs to be sanitised,” the police boss said.

“You cannot use social media and begin to post all sorts of things. There is law and order in Nigeria; whoever infringes on someone’s right will be punished.”