Threat to Peter Obi an assault on Nigeria’s unity, democracy – Abaribe

A former Senate minority leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said the threat and restriction of movement imposed on the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, by the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is a direct challenge to Nigeria’s unity and open attack on the nation’s constitution.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, cautioned that the Governor of Edo State lacks the constitutional authority to violate any citizen’s rights and may, by doing so, have without tack ignited a divisive trajectory that could harm Nigeria’s democratic progress.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, Abaribe called for caution and stressed that Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy where the rights of all citizens are guaranteed.

“It is therefore disheartening that leaders who are supposedly the custodians of the letters and spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) would willfully choose to undermine it in the name of politics.

“Nigeria is governed by rules, and its leaders across all subnational governments are bound by the principle of adherence to the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution.

“So, one wonders where the Edo State Governor derives the authority to bar a Nigerian citizen from visiting his state—unless such a person obtains his permission, or otherwise claims the person’s security cannot be guaranteed.

“That is a dangerous threat to life, which the authorities should not overlook.

“It is very unfortunate that our dear country appears to be descending rapidly into lawlessness with such a mindset, and I pray that nothing happens to Mr. Peter Obi.

“Governor Okpebholo, who was once a Senator and therefore a lawmaker, must be reminded that Nigeria belongs to all of us, and he is absolutely wrong to assert powers he does not have.

“The beauty of democracy is manifested in the freedom to hold divergent views and the right of every Nigerian to move freely within any part of the Nigerian Federation, including Edo State,” Abaribe said.