By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

JTF Foundation, a non governmental organisation in Osun state, has harped on the need for vigorous enlightenment on menstrual hygiene especially for the teenage girls in order to guard against diseases and infections on account of unhealthy menstrual circle.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer the group, Miss Jesutofunmi Fayemi stated this at a rally held at Government School of People with Special Needs to commemorate this year World Disability Day in Osogbo, the state capital at the weekend.

Miss Fayemi noted that proper education on menstrual hygiene should be given to girls at teenage age, adding that giving right education will equip the them to maintain hygienic menstrual cycle.

She charged parents, especially mothers on on the need to always give their girl child adequate and accurate counseling on menstrual circle as a normal biological process for them to overcome challenges that come with it.

According to her, educating girls before their first period builds their confidence, contributes to social solidarity and encourages healthy habits.

She posited that such information should be provided at home and at school, adding that the government and organisations should also join in creating increased awareness to enable women and girls to have safe and hygienic menstrual cycle, particularly during school periods.

She further noted that girls and women with disabilities and special needs face additional challenges with menstrual hygiene and are affected disproportionately with lack of access to toilets with water and materials to manage their period.

“The risk of improper menstrual hygiene apart form diseases and infection include the risk of becoming infertile when a woman is matured enough to start making babies.

“Fathers should also be there for their girl child for fund to buy enough pads for the monthly cycle,” she added.

Meanwhile, items worth thousands of naira such as packs of sanitary pads, 63 face masks, Sanitizers, milk, Indomie noodles, reading lamps and lots of food items were distributed to the needy by the NGO at the occasion.